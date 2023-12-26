Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $11.13 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 8.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.