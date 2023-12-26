Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 13,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.