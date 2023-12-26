iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 182,275 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,998,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 481,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

