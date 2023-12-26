Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $404,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,501. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.