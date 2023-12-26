Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

