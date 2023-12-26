Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Limoneira makes up approximately 1.5% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Down 0.9 %

Limoneira stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 1,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,024. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

