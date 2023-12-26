Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 8,011 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up approximately 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. 10,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $111.67.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

