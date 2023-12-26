Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 5,474 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,728 shares. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

