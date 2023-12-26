Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 902,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $293.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

