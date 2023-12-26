Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $73,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $458,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

