Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.16. The company has a market cap of $528.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

