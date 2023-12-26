Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 964.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $621,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IIM stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

