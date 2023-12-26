Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

FTSM opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

