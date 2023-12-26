Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

