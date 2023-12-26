Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1,120.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

