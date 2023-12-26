Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 122,969 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,224,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 185,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 175,034 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.