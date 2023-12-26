Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

