Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Findev Stock Performance
TNSGF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Findev Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.