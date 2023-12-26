Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Findev Stock Performance

TNSGF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.