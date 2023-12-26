Lojas Renner S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of LRENY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

