IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.70. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 EPS for the current year.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
