IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.70. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

