Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,331. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.