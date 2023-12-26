Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,331. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

