Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Acerinox Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Acerinox Company Profile
