Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Acerinox Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.