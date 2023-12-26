The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Plans $0.02 Annual Dividend

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

CHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 3,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,810. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

