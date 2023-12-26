National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 2,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $975.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $1,563,858.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,186,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,931,540.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Research by 4,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

