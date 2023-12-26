Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alan Sindel acquired 41,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,988.68 ($65,298.42). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Mirvac Group
Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.
