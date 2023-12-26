BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Announces $0.09 Interim Dividend

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

