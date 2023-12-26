BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Announces $0.09 Interim Dividend

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
BWP Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.
About BWP Trust
