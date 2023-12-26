360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
360 Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
