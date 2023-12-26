Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 25,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,351. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

