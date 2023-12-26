Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 235,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,478. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

