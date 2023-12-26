Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. 901,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,435. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

