Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,041. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

