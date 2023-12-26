Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.