Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,898 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.