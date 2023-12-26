6,467 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.