Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $143,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,142 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

EVA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 150,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.