Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 406,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,047. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.