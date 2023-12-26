24,872 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 3,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LESL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. 299,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,888. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.