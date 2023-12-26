Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,250 shares of company stock worth $2,081,100 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.5 %

ACMR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,529. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

