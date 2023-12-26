Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 127,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.