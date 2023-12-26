Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
BATS:NAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
