27,060 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rumble by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rumble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rumble by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Rumble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rumble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 169,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Rumble Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

