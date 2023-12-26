Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,941 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for 5.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.31% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.