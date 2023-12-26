Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Holdings Lifted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

