Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.