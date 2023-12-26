Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN) Stake Lifted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the quarter. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 19.43% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Hartford Sustainable Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

