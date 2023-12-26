Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 1,853 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $44,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after acquiring an additional 702,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,115. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. 73,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,262. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
