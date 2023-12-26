Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

