Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $208,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

