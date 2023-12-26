Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 3,323 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 30,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,214. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile



10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

