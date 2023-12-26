Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,093 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,183. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

