Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,093 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,183. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.